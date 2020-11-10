Kier wins £59m Sellafield assignment

Kier is constructing a seismically-designed reinforced concrete structure that will act as an annex to an existing facility.

Works will include the formwork, reinforcement and concreting, together with the installation of lattice girder roof trusses.

The majority of the works are scheduled to finish in autumn 2023.

The project has been awarded through Sellafield’s programme and project partners (PPP) model, its 20-year partnership set up last year with Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR), Jacobs, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and Doosan Babcock.

Over the past 40 years Kier has completed more than 70 separate projects at Sellafield with a combined value of £350m.

