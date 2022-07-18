Kier wins £69m Southwark office build

How 135 Park Street is designed to look

The 12-storey building forms part of the regeneration of Bankside in Southwark, close to the Shakespeare’s Globe theatre and the Tate Modern art gallery.

135 Park Street will provide 131,900 sq ft of office space, 12,900 sq ft of ‘affordable workspace’, and a further 1,500 sq ft of retail space.

It has been designed to achieve specific UK Green Building Council upfront carbon targets. Kier will use low carbon concrete and a largely prefabricated façade along with high-tech building services. The project is targeting a BREEAM ‘outstanding’ rating. along with a 5-star NABERS rating (the National Australian Built Environment Rating System).

“We will be using carbon minimising construction materials and techniques to deliver this green building as a showcase for our client,” said David McKenzie, managing director for Kier Construction London, South & Strategic Projects.

Barings managing director Ian Mayhew said: “135 Park Street is a net zero carbon development, both embodied and in operation and, combined with its generous amenities, we are providing just the sort of workspace that forward thinking occupiers require.”

How the site looks today (Google Street View image June 2022)

LBS chief executive Nick Crawford added: “135 Park Street will set a new benchmark for the London office market, with the occupier at the centre of every decision from concept to completion.”

Kier has also recently been awarded The Fitzrovia, a £54m commercially led mixed-use scheme on Tottenham Court Road for development manager CO-RE. This six-storey, 88,000 sq ft development will provide eight residential apartments, 65,000 sq ft of office space and 8,000 sq ft of flexible retail and education space.

