Kier wins £8.6m Hampshire hospital renewal

Kier has been appointed by NHS Property Services to redevelop Hythe and Dibden War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire.

The £8.6m project will see Kier demolish the existing hospital building and construct a two-storey 1,664 m² replacement.

The new facility will have a GP surgery and outpatient services, including physiotherapy, audiology and gynaecology as well as space for dentistry.

Kier was awarded the contract through the Southern Construction Framework (SCF) and the work is expected to be complete in spring 2022.

