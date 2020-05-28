Kier wins £97.1m Birmingham hospital project

CGI of the planned ACAD building at Heartlands Hospital, which Kier will build

Kier will build an 18,000m² four-storey building to house the hospital’s new Ambulatory Care and Diagnostics Centre (ACAD).

The facility will have 120 consultation rooms, 26 specialist audiology and ear, nose and throat rooms, ultrasound and X-ray rooms, as well as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners. The new ACAD building is expected to care for half a million patients per year.

Works are set to start on site in summer 2020, with the project due for completion in 2022.

The contact was procured through the P22 framework.

Mark Pausey, managing director at Kier Regional Building Central, said: “The new facility will provide patients first-class facilities and modernised healthcare services. We have a breadth of experience in successfully delivering projects through the P22 framework and have worked with NHS trusts across the country, we look forward to bringing this expertise to the project.”

Kier is currently on site delivering a transformation programme at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, Berkshire – a £98m programme to provide facilities for planned, non-emergency procedures.

