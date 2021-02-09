Kier wins Nottinghamshire leisure centre

Renderings of the new leisure centre

The new leisure centre in Kirkby-In-Ashfield is being built next to the existing Festival Hall leisure centre, which it will replace.

Facilities in the new centre include a 25-metre swimming pool with moveable floor, sauna and steam rooms, a fitness suite and adventure play. The new centre is scheduled to open in spring 2022 with demolition of Festival Hall set to be completed by autumn 2022.

Council leader Jason Zadrozny said: ““This project is something that the people of Ashfield have been long-promised and I am confident that in partnership with Kier, we will deliver a vibrant community-based facility that will rival any other in the country.”

Martin Williamson, operations manager at Kier Regional Building North & Scotland, said: “The project draws on both our technical excellence and experience of delivering multi-use leisure facilities.”

Kier is also building a similar-sized leisure centre in Liversedge, West Yorkshire. The new Spen Valley Leisure Centre is expected to open later this year. [See previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk