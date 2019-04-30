Kiewit and Vinci close $2.5bn Canadian LRT deal

East-West Connectors (EWC) will build Stage 2 of Confederation Line East and West extensions. The Confederation Line Extension Project is being delivered as a Design-Build-Finance (DBf) project at a cost of CA$2.571bn (£1.48bn). It will add approximately 27km of new rail and 16 new stations to the O-Train network. The Confederation Line will be extended farther east from Blair Station to Trim Station and farther west from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Moodie Station and Baseline Station.

The East West Connectors joint venture is led by Kiewit (60%) and Vinci (40%) through its subsidiaries Eurovia, Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Dodin Campenon Bernard. Design engineering services will be provided by WSP Canada and Hatch Ltd.

The Confederation Line is one of the two lines in Stage 2 of Ottawa’s O-Train light rail transit (LRT) system.

Last month, Ottawa City Council had approved EWC to design, build and finance the Stage 2 Confederation Line East and West extensions and TransitNext to design, build, finance and maintain the Stage 2 Trillium Line South extension.

The covers design, construction and financing of 27.5km of infrastructure to extend the Confederation Line to the west and east. The joint venture will build 4km of cut-and cover tunnels, 20 engineering structures, 16 stations and a maintenance centre. It will also undertake localised widening of 12km of motorway and provide the associated systems such as the power supply, supervision and voice-data image system, signalling and train control system.

The city has now reached financial close for the Confederation Line extension and has entered into a project agreement with EWC based on its submitted schedule and price. In reaching financial close, the City of Ottawa and EWC have signed all the project and financing agreements, which enable access to funding and project implementation.

The EWC team will begin to mobilize on-site, conduct geotechnical investigations and start site preparatory work in the coming weeks. Construction is anticipated to be complete for the Confederation Line East extension in 2024 and in 2025 for the Confederation Line West extension.