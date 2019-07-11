Kilnbridge wins £17m City Airport contract

City Airport terminal construction in the King George V Dock

Kilnbridge will complete the civil engineering works for the airport’s new terminal and energy centres, as part of the £500m City Airport Development Programme.

The £17m contract is Kilnbridge’s largest project award this year. Its specialist business units in demolition and concrete cutting, fabrication, fire protection and waste management, will complete a three-year project at the airport, as the new terminal – covering 51,000m² – is constructed.

Kilnbridge started out in 1992 on smaller builders’ works for the Canary Wharf development and later contributed to the Olympic Park’s construction. It has also worked on projects for Heathrow and Gatwick airports, as well as on Crossrail and Cambridge North railway station.

Dermot McDermott, founder and chief executive of Kilnbridge, said: “As a local business, employing local people, Kilnbridge are delighted to have been awarded this major expansion project at London City Airport. Our involvement in this project will enable us to continue to provide local young people with an opportunity to embark on a profession within the industry or learn a trade through a recognised apprenticeship. We look forward to being part of the continued regeneration and development within Newham and share London City Airport’s and Newham Council’s vision of providing the local community with a great place to live and work, both during and after completion of this significant expansion plan.”

Peter Adams, chief development officer for London City Airport, said: “Since we embarked on this £500m development programme we made a commitment to ensure the benefits of our growth are felt locally and shared with local businesses wherever possible. Our contract with Kilnbridge, which has an incredible track record for employing locally, recruiting apprentices, and utilising a local supply chain, is fundamental to ensure this vital stage of work is done sustainably, and we look forward to working with them. As the airport grows, we will continue to look for opportunities to share the benefits with East London businesses and SMEs, with events like the Royal Docks Meet the Buyer a focal point for this.”

The award to Kilnbridge, based in Newham just two miles from London City Airport, comes ahead of the airport’s Royal Docks Meet the Buyer event for local firms on 25th July 2019.

