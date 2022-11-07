Kingspan Q3 sales jump 33%

Underlying sales at the building materials company (pre currency and acquisitions) were up 20% in the year to date and by 9% in the third quarter.

In the Insulated Panels segment, sales increased 13% in Q3 and 29% in the first nine months. Insulation sales were up 20% in Q3 and 48% in the first nine months. Light + Air sales grew 26% in Q3, while the growth in the first nine months was 33%. Data + Flooring sales rose 32 and 33% respectively in Q3.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to deliver a full year trading profit in the region of €830M (£727M), significantly ahead of the €755M (£661M) recorded in 2021, with the seasonally important fourth quarter remaining.

