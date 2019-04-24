TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Wed April 24 2019

Kingston gets new cycle bridge

8 hours Dyer & Butler has installed a new pedestrian and cycle bridge near Kingston upon Thames railway station.

The new cycle bridge is lifted into place

The 32-metre span bridge was transported by road and lifted into position using a 450-tonne all terrain crane supplied by Sarens.

The new bridge is part of the Royal Borough of Kingston's Go Cycle programme, replacing a footbridge removed in April 2018. It will link new public realm areas on the east and west of the A308 and provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclist to the station and the new cycle hub at Kingston Station.

The Go Cycle programme is part of the upgrade of the transport infrastructure with the Royal Borough of Kingston on Thames, a £32m project funded by Transport for London.

