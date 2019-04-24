Kingston gets new cycle bridge

The new cycle bridge is lifted into place

The 32-metre span bridge was transported by road and lifted into position using a 450-tonne all terrain crane supplied by Sarens.

The new bridge is part of the Royal Borough of Kingston's Go Cycle programme, replacing a footbridge removed in April 2018. It will link new public realm areas on the east and west of the A308 and provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclist to the station and the new cycle hub at Kingston Station.

The Go Cycle programme is part of the upgrade of the transport infrastructure with the Royal Borough of Kingston on Thames, a £32m project funded by Transport for London.