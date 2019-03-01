Kinshofer buys Italian breaker maker

A Hammer KFX series breaker

The acquisition of Hammer adds demolition tools to Kinshofer’s product range and also opens up new distribution channels.

Previous Kinshofer acquisitions include Liftall (Canada), Demarec (Holland), RF System (Sweden), Auger Torque (UK/USA), Solesbee´s (U.S.A.) and the Doherty Group (New Zealand/ Australia).

Kinshofer Group president & CEO Thomas Friedrich said: “The acquisition of Hammer was the next step in our approach to be a global industry leader with solid local presence”.

Hammer managing director and co-owner Valerio Modugno said: “The combination of both product ranges will create more ground breaking innovations for the industry. The whole Hammer management team, which will stay on in its entirety, is very excited to be part of this mutual future.”