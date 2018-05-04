News » Plant » Kinshofer buys Atlas cutter business » published 4 May 2018
Kinshofer buys Atlas cutter business
German manufacturer Atlas has sold its Schaeff transverse cutter business to attachments specialist Kinshofer.
Atlas divested the cutters to focus on its core businesses of excavators and lorry loader cranes, it said, adding that Kinshofer was a good fit as a buyer.
The transverse cutters close a gap in Kinshofer broad range of demolition tools, which include the Demarec MQP and DRG range and Kinshofer’s HPXdrive grapple range. The Schaeff cutters are now being rebranded as Kinshofer.
Kinshofer has also agreed to service units sold by Atlas with technical support as well as make spare and wear parts available through the Kinshofer sales network.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 4 May 2018 (last updated on 4 May 2018).