Kinshofer buys Atlas cutter business

German manufacturer Atlas has sold its Schaeff transverse cutter business to attachments specialist Kinshofer.

Atlas divested the cutters to focus on its core businesses of excavators and lorry loader cranes, it said, adding that Kinshofer was a good fit as a buyer.

The transverse cutters close a gap in Kinshofer broad range of demolition tools, which include the Demarec MQP and DRG range and Kinshofer’s HPXdrive grapple range. The Schaeff cutters are now being rebranded as Kinshofer.

Kinshofer has also agreed to service units sold by Atlas with technical support as well as make spare and wear parts available through the Kinshofer sales network.