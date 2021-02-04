Kitchen fitter gets suspended jail sentence for gas works

Brian Squibb, trading as BKS Kitchens & Bathrooms, was contracted to fit kitchens in the summer of 2019. He signed an installer agreement giving the name of a registered Gas Safe plumber that he would use for gas work in the two properties in Exeter.

However, as Exeter Crown Court heard, Brian Squibb carried out the gas work himself, falsely using another person’s name and registration number on the paperwork. He removed an existing natural gas hob and capped off a live gas supply, failing to check for gas tightness.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Mr Squibb has never had any competencies in gas work or been a member of the Gas Safe Register. It was therefore illegal for him to be tampering with any gas fittings.

Brian Squibb of Elizabeth Avenue, Exeter, Devon pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 3(1), 3(3) and 3(7) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 24 months and ordered to undertake 120 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £4,250.

HSE inspector Simon Jones said after the hearing: “Brian Squibb undertook gas work, which he knew he was not registered to do. He then tried to cover up his unregistered and incompetent gas work by producing fraudulent documentation.

“All gas work must be done by registered Gas Safe engineers to ensure the highest standards are met to prevent injury and loss of life.”

