Knauf recruits ISG sustainability head

Lucy Hall joins Knauf from ISG where she was also head of sustainability.

At Knauf she is tasked with boosting the eco credentials of all areas of the business, from manufacturing to sales.

“The emergence of a new global attitude towards sustainability is encouraging and it’s important we don’t lose that momentum,” she said. “I’m passionate about maximising the potential for more sustainable ways of operating within the construction sector and am excited about helping Knauf effect those changes.”

