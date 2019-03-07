TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Thu March 07 2019

Knight Harwood gives Lakeside a £10m facelift

12 hours While McLaren nears completion of a £72m leisure extension at the Lakeside shopping centre in Essex, Knight Harwood has been handed a £10m contract to do up the existing mall.

The look that Knight Harwood is aiming for
The look that Knight Harwood is aiming for

This summer sees 175,000 sq ft of leisure space open at Intu Lakeside, with trampolining, ten pin bowling, indoor mini golf and a restaurant hall being added. McLaren is the contract for the £72m expansion.

Under a separate £10m contract, Knight Harwood has now started work on overhauling the mall space that links to the new development, with new entrances and lighting.

Intu regional managing director Rebecca Ryman said: “We’re transforming one of the country’s most popular shopping centres into a winning retail and leisure destination and this is creating plenty of opportunities for new and existing operators to thrive here.”

Latest News

