Knight Harwood gives Lakeside a £10m facelift

This summer sees 175,000 sq ft of leisure space open at Intu Lakeside, with trampolining, ten pin bowling, indoor mini golf and a restaurant hall being added. McLaren is the contract for the £72m expansion.

Under a separate £10m contract, Knight Harwood has now started work on overhauling the mall space that links to the new development, with new entrances and lighting.

Intu regional managing director Rebecca Ryman said: “We’re transforming one of the country’s most popular shopping centres into a winning retail and leisure destination and this is creating plenty of opportunities for new and existing operators to thrive here.”