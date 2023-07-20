Knights Brown passes £100m

In its results for the year ended 31st March 2023, Knights Brown Construction made a pre-tax profit of £2.0m on turnover of £100.1m (2022: 89m).

In the two previous covid-impacted years the company had made pre-tax losses of £33,000 and £800,000.

With an operating profit of £2.1m in fiscal 2023, gross operating margin was 9.2%.

Managing director Kevin Valentine said: "Our focus is on establishing a sound financial footing that will support long-term growth and create opportunities for our people to enjoy exciting and fulfilling careers.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to break through the £100m barrier, which has been an ambition for several years. It speaks of the hard work undertaken by our teams and the ambition we all have for the success of our business.”

Knights Brown’s portfolio includes work in ports, coastal engineering, energy, local government infrastructure, water utilities and industrial buildings.

