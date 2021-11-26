Knightsbridge apartment block gets £24m makeover

The new apartments wrap around a courtyard accessed by the residents through an orangery

Knightsbridge Gardens forms part of the redevelopment of the northern end of The Knightsbridge Estate.

The Olayan Group bought the building, at the top end of Sloane Street, next to Knightsbridge tube station, in 2010

Skanska started work on the £24m fit-out contract in September and is due to finish at the end of 2022. Scope of work includes the communal areas, a club room, and landscaping for an internal courtyard garden at second floor level.

The award follows the redevelopment of the northern end of The Knightsbridge Estate, a £159m mixed-use development of commercial and retail space, with residential forming the final element of the scheme.

The new apartments wrap around a landscaped courtyard garden accessed privately by the residents through an orangery.

Skanska has been working for the Saudi Arabian Olayan Group in Knightsbridge since 2018 when it was awarded the contract to build a 340,000 sqft mixed-use scheme that forms one third of The Knightsbridge Estate.

Skanska operations director John Crawley said: “After extensive work at Knightsbridge that has involved the challenges of maintaining the development’s heritage, while delivering something fit for the 21st century, we are delighted that we will be working with our customer to fit-out these apartments and showcase our residential expertise.

“Since we began working on site four years ago, the team has forged a strong relationship with our customer, enabling new ways of working to help reduce risk, improve communication, provide greater cost certainty and drive efficiency.”

