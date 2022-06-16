  1. Instagram
Fri June 17 2022

  Knowsley selects Huyton development partner

16 hours Knowsley Council has appointed Genr8 Kajima Regeneration as development management partner for regeneration work in Huyton.

The vision for Huyton
Knowsley Council has a 10-year development plan Huyton, with improvements to the high street and station gateway area as well as the creation of a new commercial district.

The £130m plans, drawn up by architect Allies & Morrison, envisage a mixed-use commercial district on the council’s current seven-acre site in Huyton, including a new civic office, set around a new ‘village green’. The programme comprises 53 separate projects for phased delivery over the next decade.

The council is bidding for £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund to support the plans.

Cllr Tony Brennan, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Limited. They have a successful track record of delivery and they will help us to accelerate our development plans for Huyton. We are working hard on our Round 2 Levelling Up Funding bid which would really support us to kick-start our development plans.”

Genr8 Kajima Regeneration has already delivered more than £100m of town centre regeneration, including Rochdale Riverside (a 200,000 sq ft retail and leisure scheme).  It is also nearing completion of the £200m Smithfield mixed use development in Stoke.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

