Knowsley selects Huyton development partner

The vision for Huyton

Knowsley Council has a 10-year development plan Huyton, with improvements to the high street and station gateway area as well as the creation of a new commercial district.

The £130m plans, drawn up by architect Allies & Morrison, envisage a mixed-use commercial district on the council’s current seven-acre site in Huyton, including a new civic office, set around a new ‘village green’. The programme comprises 53 separate projects for phased delivery over the next decade.

The council is bidding for £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund to support the plans.

Cllr Tony Brennan, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Limited. They have a successful track record of delivery and they will help us to accelerate our development plans for Huyton. We are working hard on our Round 2 Levelling Up Funding bid which would really support us to kick-start our development plans.”

Genr8 Kajima Regeneration has already delivered more than £100m of town centre regeneration, including Rochdale Riverside (a 200,000 sq ft retail and leisure scheme). It is also nearing completion of the £200m Smithfield mixed use development in Stoke.

