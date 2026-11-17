Kobelco Construction Machinery (KCM) and its European subsidiary, Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe (KCME), have completed a two-day verification trial of the K-DIVE teleoperation system at a debris removal site near Kyiv.

Conducted on 11 and 12 November 2026 under a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the test involved a local operator remotely controlling a hydraulic excavator from an off-site cockpit installed at a partner company's office. According to the manufacturer, the operator successfully executed a planned sequence of debris clearance tasks without needing to enter the hazardous zone.

Launched in 2022, K-DIVE links operators in dedicated remote cockpits to excavators in the field, removing personnel from high-risk environments. KCM claims the technology improves both site safety and productivity while allowing for more flexible working arrangements, although these operational gains have not been independently verified in the Ukrainian field environment.

For Ukraine, the technology is being positioned as a potential solution to acute labour shortages and the severe health risks posed by asbestos-contaminated rubble. During the Kyiv trial, KCM and KCME also tested local operational procedures and operator training protocols, while hosting a demonstration for local stakeholders to gather feedback on wider reconstruction applications.

The Kyiv trial follows a series of bilateral initiatives supported by the Japanese government's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), which established the Japan-Ukraine Platform on the Infrastructure Technology for Recovery and Reconstruction in early 2025. Prior to signing its agreement with the UNDP in June 2026, KCM participated in preliminary surveys in Ukraine and staged a long-distance demonstration in October 2025, connecting a cockpit at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv to machinery in Kobe, Japan, roughly 8,000km away.

KCM stated that it intends to continue on-site testing alongside local partners to establish a reliable support framework for deploying K-DIVE across future Ukrainian recovery and infrastructure projects.