The PC01E-1 electric micro excavator

The PC01E-1 electric micro excavator, developed by Komatsu jointly with Honda Motor Company, is powered by portable and swappable mobile batteries and a Honda eGX electrified power unit.

As the batteries are removable, users charge one while the other is in operation, thus enabling continuous digging.

Komatsu is promoting the PC01E-1 as a rental machine in Japan in the hope that as many customers as possible get to try it out.

