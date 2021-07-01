Komatsu reveals latest concept

Komatsu's concept digger

The next-generation concept machine has been developed as part of Komats 100th anniversary celebrations.

The concept machine for a fully electric 3-tonne mini excavator is designed to lay the foundations for commercialisation of fully electric construction equipment of the future, Komatsu said.

It incorporates lithium-ion batteries and electric cylinders which use no hydraulics. A vehicle controller and operational device are connected via wireless LAN.

It marks a step forward from the PC30E-5 mini excavators launched by Komatsu in Japan last year and heading for Europe next year.

Komatsu said that it was “working to not only accelerate the speed of commercialising construction equipment with little environmental impact, but also further anchor them into the future”.

