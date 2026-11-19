Komatsu and Tokyo-based autonomous driving developer TIER IV have started joint development of driverless systems for three dump truck models.

The initiative builds on a collaboration established in September 2025 between Komatsu, TIER IV and Komatsu subsidiary EARTHBRAIN to bring autonomous technology into practical use for construction equipment. Under the expanded programme, the partners aim to develop and verify autonomous systems for the rigid HD785, which has a maximum payload of 93.9 tonnes, the 64.1-tonne rigid HD605, and the 42-tonne articulated HM400/460.

According to the companies, the development will combine Komatsu's vehicle engineering, system integration and vehicle control capabilities with TIER IV's autonomous driving software. The firms state that the resulting systems are intended to handle loading, hauling and dumping operations on live jobsites rather than simply following fixed haul routes.

The autonomous trucks will also be linked to a fleet management system developed by EARTHBRAIN. The partners report that integrating the two platforms is designed to coordinate site-wide traffic and machine movements rather than managing individual vehicles in isolation.

Through upcoming verification testing and site trials, Komatsu, TIER IV and EARTHBRAIN aim to build operational data for commercial rollout. The companies claim that the technology will improve labour efficiency and enhance both safety and productivity on quarry and civil engineering sites, though no test data or specific customer trial locations have yet been disclosed.