Komatsu unveils first of new backhoe series

The WB97S‐8

The WB97S‐8 has an operating weight of 8,750 kg, and an improved EU Stage IV Komatsu SAA4D99E‐1 engine with 75 kW of power.

A viscous fan clutch helps to achieve fuel savings by reducing the engine load when maximum cooling is not required.

NOx emissions are reduced by a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system with AdBlue.

Komatsu’s Closed Load Sensing System is at the core of the new WB97S‐8’s hydraulics. It is supplemented by Komatsu’s parallel loader linkage. Other features include the standard ‘return to dig’ function, a kick-down switch, and, for the loader, a new automatic “speed up” and a selectable floating function.

“Following the successful introduction of the two-wheel steering model, the new WB97S‐8 brings a range of high‐standard features to the Komatsu backhoe loader family,” said product manager Alex Visentin. “With a clear focus on safety, the WB97S‐8 is a perfect balance between great visibility, operator comfort and productivity, which makes it a perfect match for any customer’s needs.”

