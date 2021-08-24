Kubota adds to Smart Energy range

The Kubota KX019-4 SI HGL (LPG)

The new KX019-4 SI HGL (LPG) mini-excavator and KC70H-4e tracked dumper are part of Kubota’s Smart Energy Solutions range.

Powered by liquid petroleum gas, the KX019-4 SI HGL (LPG) emits fewer tailpipe emissions as the standard KX019-4 but matches it for performance. It emits almost zero particulate matter and its nitrous oxide and hydrocarbon emissions are just 5% that of an equivalent diesel engine.

Kubota’s Spark Ignition engine no longer requires a diesel particulate filter, reducing the need for maintenance, and operates at lower noise levels, while providing the same levels of power as before.

The lithium battery-powered KC70H-4e dumper offers the same performance as the diesel/petrol powered KC70 but with no tail-pipe emissions.

Its fast charge time and all day continuous run time work hand-in-hand to maximise time on site, while its 700kg load capacity, compact design and low noise engine make the machine perfect for use in any environment at any time of day, including in low emissions areas.

The KC70H-4e tracked dumper

Kubota construction division manager Glen Hampson said: “Both new machines offer the same power and capabilities our customers expect, alongside new enhancements set to reduce Kubota’s impact on the planet and deliver on our mission: For Earth, For Life.”

