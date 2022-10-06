Kubota factory expansion to boost production

Kubota is expanding its production capacity by 60%

The expansion will see Kubota increase its annual production capability from 48,000 to 78,000 units, helping to meet not only the high demand across Europe and North America but also the future demand predicted in Asia and other emerging markets.

As part of the new expansion, an entirely new building will be erected to focus on the painting and assembly of the machines, streamlining the manufacturing process and creating more workspace to allow for more machining and welding equipment.

The investment will total approximately ¥17 billion with the new facility covering an area of 12,150m2. Kubota expects the assembly line to commence production in late 2024 with the painting line becoming operational a year later.

Kubota is also investing in the latest manufacturing technologies including a new painting process that minimises paint loss and significantly reduces volatile organic compounds. Kubota will also reuse the heat generated by these coating processes and will employ solar panels on the roof of the new building to reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing processes.

Rob White, division manager (construction) for Kubota UK said: “The increase in production capacity perfectly aligns with the ambition and expectation for a growth in demand for mini-excavator technologies here in the UK and across the construction industry as a whole.

“Expanding production capabilities by more than 60% ensures Kubota will be able to continue providing its customers with good lead times and access to the latest mini-excavator technologies as demand increases.”

