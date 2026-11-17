Denham-based R&W Plant Hire has expanded its equipment fleet to more than 30 machines, relying exclusively on Kubota mini excavators supplied by local dealer Boss Plant Sales.

Established in 2021 by Galway-born Sean Walsh and a colleague, the business began by purchasing two used micro excavators for casual hire to local contractors and the general public. Following early reliance on cross-hiring to meet demand, R&W purchased its first new machine, a Kubota U17-4 mini excavator, from Boss Plant Sales in November 2023.

"All of our diggers are Kubota, I wouldn’t use anything else," said Walsh, owner of R&W Plant Hire. "Boss Plant Sales have been brilliant, they always have what we need."

The company has increasingly focused on the utility sector, which now accounts for around 70% of its longer-term hires across the South-East. Including cross-hired equipment, R&W currently operates more than 40 machines on site, working with clients such as Ruislip-based utilities installer CSD Gas, which serves networks including Cadent and SGN.

"CSD has been really supportive of us as we’ve grown," Walsh said. "We have done a lot of work together."

For utility contracts, R&W typically supplies a package comprising a 3-tonne swivel site dumper, a hydraulic breaker, and a Kubota U27-4 mini excavator, with the smaller U17-4 deployed where working space is restricted.

The U27-4 has an operating weight of 2.6 tonnes and features a zero tail swing design, allowing it to be towed on a 3.5-tonne trailer behind a light commercial vehicle, though R&W regularly moves complete packages using its own transport fleet. Powered by a 15.6kW (21.6hp) Stage V diesel engine, the excavator offers a maximum digging depth of 2,820mm and a maximum forward reach of 4,740mm. According to the press release, the machine features one of the largest cabs in the 2.5-tonne sector, while its twin-pump hydraulic system is said to deliver powerful breakout and lifting forces.

While R&W employs its own technician for routine servicing, the firm finances approximately 70% of its new machinery through Boss Plant Sales. The company reports that all profits are currently being reinvested into the business to support ongoing fleet expansion.

"We’ve had the pleasure of working with Sean Walsh at R&W Plant Hire since 2023," said Jon Wiseman, sales director at Boss Plant Sales. "It’s been fantastic to see the company go from strength to strength, with Sean continuing to invest in Kubota machinery and expanding his fleet year on year to meet the demands of customers."