Kubota plans £100m factory expansion

Kubota's Hirakata Plant

The expansion will see Kubota increase its production capacity by more than 60%, from 48,000 machines a year to 78,000 units, in anticipation of growing global demand, including from the UK.

“The increase in production capacity perfectly aligns with the ambition and expectation for a growth in demand for mini-excavator technologies here in the UK and across the construction industry as a whole,” said Rob White, construction division manager at Kubota UK. “Expanding production capabilities by more than 60% ensures Kubota UK will be able to continue providing its customers with good lead times and access to the latest mini-excavator technologies, as demand increases. And of course, all of this will continue to be supported through our vital dealer network and aftersales offering to ensure Kubota remains first choice in the UK and Ireland for mini-excavators.”

The new factory building will cover an area of 12,150 sqm and house painting and assembly operations, streamlining the manufacturing process and creating more space for machining and welding equipment. Kubota expects operations for the new assembly line to start in the autumn of 2024, with the painting line becoming operational a year later.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk