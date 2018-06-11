Kubota UK names new MD

David Hart

David Hart takes over at Kubota from Dave Roberts, who left earlier this year to become chief executive of Hitachi Construction Machinery UK.

Dai Watanabe, president & CEO of Kubota Europe, said: “We are very proud of the fact that we have a leading market position in the UK & Ireland with our current product portfolio. Our ambitions reach even further than that. With David on board we have a leader that can support that ambition by bringing his extensive experience and knowledge to identify and exceed our dealers and customers’ needs and requirements.”

David Hart said: “Kubota has a deserved reputation as market leader in many areas. We have a big opportunity to grow further and continue to diversify into new sectors, bringing our strong business values and quality delivery to match the demands and rightly high expectations of our dealers and end user clients. Kubota’s brand, values and proven quality are facets I have respected as a competitor over many years, and I am excited to be part of the team that will take these to the next level.”