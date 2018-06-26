PortmanPortman
Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Lab meets rising demand for coloured asphalt

26 Jun Aggregate Industries has opened a new sampling lab at its Express Asphalt plant in Doncaster to meet growing demand for coloured asphalt.

The Doncaster facility
The Doncaster facility

The new sampling lab means that the Doncaster depot will be able to design bespoke coloured asphalts with a quick turnaround for customers.

Aggregate Industries has invested heavily in a new state-of-the-art industrial oven to heat the bulk samples, a high-tech industrial mixer for manufacturing new colours, and a sand blaster for exposing the aggregate within the sample.

The new facility is part of Aggregate Industries’ wider scheme to expand the supply of its SuperColour asphalts, following greater use in private driveways, bus lanes, cycle lanes, sports landscaping and parks.

 

