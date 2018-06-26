Lab meets rising demand for coloured asphalt

The Doncaster facility

The new sampling lab means that the Doncaster depot will be able to design bespoke coloured asphalts with a quick turnaround for customers.

Aggregate Industries has invested heavily in a new state-of-the-art industrial oven to heat the bulk samples, a high-tech industrial mixer for manufacturing new colours, and a sand blaster for exposing the aggregate within the sample.

The new facility is part of Aggregate Industries’ wider scheme to expand the supply of its SuperColour asphalts, following greater use in private driveways, bus lanes, cycle lanes, sports landscaping and parks.