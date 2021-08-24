  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed August 25 2021

Labour supplier secures £150m Network Rail contract

16 hours Vital Human Resources, part of the Morson Group, has been awarded a £150m contract to provide Network Rail labour over the next five years.

Vital will supply Network Rail with all of its frontline labour for the East Coast Mainline, North East, East Midlands and Wales until 2026, with a possible extension to 2029.

Roles include core labour, track, civils, trackworker protection and semi-professional grades. The company will also manage all recruitment for signalling & telecommunications and electrification and plant, nationwide. Mobilisation of the contract is already under way, with deployment starting on 1st October 2021.

Gary Hardaker, executive director at Vital Human Resources, said: “This is a great opportunity to develop a strong and mutually beneficial working relationship at an important time in the rail industry. With this contract in place, Vital will enhance its capacity to service the full spectrum of the UK rail infrastructure.”

