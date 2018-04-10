News » UK » Ladbroke Grove business centre to get £15m makeover » published 10 Apr 2018
Ladbroke Grove business centre to get £15m makeover
Office landlord Workspace Group has secured planning permission for a £15m redevelopment of a business centre in west London.
Workspace Group plans to replace the existing 13,000 sq ft building at The Shaftesbury Centre in Ladbroke Grove, W10, with a new four-floor business centre, providing 41,000 sq ft of lettable office space.
Chief executive Jamie Hopkins said: "We are delighted with this decision, another positive planning consent which extends our exciting pipeline of refurbishments. The Shaftesbury Centre demonstrates our ongoing strategy to drive value from our existing portfolio as we continue to see strong customer demand for high-quality business centre space across London."
This article was published on 10 Apr 2018 (last updated on 10 Apr 2018).