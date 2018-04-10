JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue April 10 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Ladbroke Grove business centre to get £15m makeover » published 10 Apr 2018

Ladbroke Grove business centre to get £15m makeover

Office landlord Workspace Group has secured planning permission for a £15m redevelopment of a business centre in west London.

The Shaftesbury Centre, London W10 Above: The Shaftesbury Centre, London W10

Workspace Group plans to replace the existing 13,000 sq ft building at The Shaftesbury Centre in Ladbroke Grove, W10, with a new four-floor business centre, providing 41,000 sq ft of lettable office space.

Chief executive Jamie Hopkins said: "We are delighted with this decision, another positive planning consent which extends our exciting pipeline of refurbishments. The Shaftesbury Centre demonstrates our ongoing strategy to drive value from our existing portfolio as we continue to see strong customer demand for high-quality business centre space across London."

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 10 Apr 2018 (last updated on 10 Apr 2018).

More News Channels