LafargeHolcim teams up for study of carbon capture

The project aims to reduce the cement industry’s carbon footprint by pairing carbon capture from a cement plant with CO 2 sequestration.

The new joint study will evaluate the viability and design of a commercial-scale carbon-capture facility at the Holcim Portland Cement Plant in Florence. The companies involved into the project are as follows: Svante, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental, Total and LafargeHolcim.

The facility is designed to capture up to 725,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year directly from the LafargeHolcim cement plant. Costs will be evaluated by the newly launched study. The carbon dioxide would then be sequestered underground permanently by Occidental.

OLCV president Richard Jackson said: “OLCV is dedicated to advancing low-carbon solutions that will enhance Occidental’s business while reducing emissions. Participating in this study aligns with our goals of finding an economical pathway toward large-scale application of carbon-capture technologies to reduce emissions.”

The project will deploy Svante’s technology, which is designed to capture carbon directly from industrial sources at half the capital cost of existing solutions.

The captured CO 2 will then be sequestered by the management and storage industry specialist Occidental.

LafargeHolcim CEO Jan Jenisch said: “Being at the forefront of the low-carbon transition requires continuous innovation and partnerships. LafargeHolcim has significantly invested in the development of low-carbon solutions. Collaborating with Svante, OLCV and Total, we expect to realise a successful US carbon-capture project in the near future.”

Svante president and CEO Claude Letourneau said: “Svante’s capital cost advantage, combined with progressive tax credit policies such as the 45Q tax credit in the US, can make carbon capture profitable across a range of large-scale industrial applications like cement.”

Total , senior vice president and group CTO Marie-Noëlle Semeria said: “Total has slated 10% of its annual R&D budget to make significant advances in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, a key technology to curb worldwide CO 2 emissions. Our investment in this joint study is directly aligned with our strategy. The learnings from this study will help us pursue our commitment to the commercial development of CCUS.”

Recently, Svante, LafargeHolcim and Total launched a project called CO2MENT at the Lafarge Richmond cement plant in Canada, where the captured CO 2 has been re-injected into concrete.

