LafargeHolcim wins €110m of work on Grand Paris Express

The €38.5bn scheme involves construction of some 200km of new railway and 68 new stations.

LafargeHolcim will deliver 600,000t of aggregates and 260,000t of cement to produce 650,000 cubic meters of ready-mix concrete.

In addition, LafargeHolcim will use barges on the Seine for the transport of excavated earth equal to six times the weight of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The company has added mobile ready-mix concrete plants to its existing Parisian ready-mix concrete network. It will be able to meet an average production rate of 300 cubic meters per hour for the GPE.

It will remove and treat at least three million tonnes of earth from the construction site, then use the excavated material for landscaping its nearby quarries.

Barges will be used for transport of both aggregates coming from nearby quarries and the excavated earth. The use of barges is seen as more efficient and sustainable than road transportation as two barges can handle the load of 220 trucks.

The company expects to be working on GPE for the next 15 years.