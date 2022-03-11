Lagan returns to the Caribbean

The client team with Lagan project director Nick Rainey (far left) next to Lagan operations director James Aikman.

The US$34m (£26m) contract is to extend the runway at Sangster International Airport, Montego, and establish runway-end safety areas (RESAs)

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure’s contract for MBJ Airports is part of the airport’s capital improvement plan. The extension of the runway will allow for the establishment of RESAs at each runway end, meeting the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and improving the runway's safety.

The works, which involve the extension of the runway pavement by 408m, will begin this month with an estimated completion date of Q2 2023. This major development work will increase the take-off run available (TORA) for the primary runway from 2,662m to 3,060m.

