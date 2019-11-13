Lagan revives Charles Brand

Charles Brand has a contract to build a terminal at London Gateway

An early contract win for the revived Charles Brand is a £9.5m contract to build a deep-sea port and rail terminal for DP World’s London Gateway on the north side of the Thames Estuary.

Charles Brand will design and construct a new empty container yard for the port, providing six hectares of empty container stacking area. The project comprises 80,000 m3 of bulk excavation and a heavy-duty pavement, comprising cement bound macadam with surface finishes of grouted macadam and block paving. The work will be delivered in two phases.

Since its inception 185 years ago, Charles Brand has worked on some of UK & Ireland’s largest civil and marine projects. It was acquired by Kier in 1971 and then by Lagan Specialist Contracting Group in 1994. In 2005 the name was dropped and the business subsumed into Lagan Construction.

Chares Brand has now been relaunched to take on civil engineering and mechanical & electrical projects.

Other businesses within Lagan Specialist Contracting Group are FK Lowry, H&J Martin, Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, Lagan Operations & Maintenance, Rosemount Homes and Clonrose Developments.

Charles Brand managing director Niall McGill said: “We’re delighted to announce this contract award for our new client, DP World London Gateway. This strategically important scheme will bring long term benefits to the smart trade hub and the wider region. Charles Brand have a legacy of delivering large civil engineering and marine projects so we believe we’re well placed to deliver this scheme to the highest industry standards.”

