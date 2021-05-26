Laing O’Rourke appoints head of sustainability

Vicky Bullivant

Vicky Bullivant joins Laing O’Rourke on 21st June from Drax Group plc, where she was head of sustainable business.

Laing O’Rourke has said that it wants to achieve operational net zero status by 2030 and be a net zero company before 2050. Vicky Bullivant is now in charge of making this happen, responsible for the implementation of ‘road maps’ to deliver sustainability targets in both the company’s operating regions – Europe and Australia.

She will report to legal director Madeleina Loughrey-Grant, who said: “We are delighted that Vicky is joining us to accelerate our work to become a sustainable business. We have to find solutions to help address some of the most complex and important challenges of our time and find new ways to support our clients to design and construct greener buildings and infrastructure projects. This requires leadership, collaboration and innovation, and Vicky’s experience will help us challenge ourselves to decarbonise faster and to deliver our sustainability ambitions at pace.”

At Drax, Vicky Bullivant was responsible for developing the business’ climate ambition as well as its social strategy and community and charity policies.

Before joining Drax in 2017, she spent a year with Tate & Lyle as vice president for sustainability and five years as head of sustainability at Rolls-Royce. With a degree in ecology, she began her career with English Nature.

“I am delighted to be joining Laing O’Rourke at an exciting time on its sustainability journey,” she said. “The business knows it has to go further faster and has set ambitious targets in terms of decarbonising its own operations, working with supply chain partners to reduce GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions and delivering social value by helping people to thrive. I am looking forward to meeting my new colleagues, learning from them and implementing plans that help Laing O’Rourke achieve its mission to be the construction sector’s recognised leader for innovation and excellence.”

