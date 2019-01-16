Laing O’Rourke in Sydney light rail win

The contract secured by the Great River City Light Rail consortium includes the supply of light rail vehicles and systems, the construction of the stabling and maintenance facility, the above-ground fit-out of the stations, and the operation and maintenance of the line. Within the consortium, the vehicle and system supply will be entrusted to CAF Rail Australia, which will deliver 13 URBOS 100 seven-module vehicles. The construction works will be subcontracted to Laing O’Rourke. Transdev Australasia, Transdev Group’s Australian subsidiary, will be responsible for the testing, commissioning and ongoing operation and maintenance for a term of eight years from construction completion.

The value of the overall Parramatta Light Rail project is AU$2.4bn. The 12km first stage will have 16 stops and will connect Westmead to Carlingford via the Parramatta Central Business Districtm (CBD) and Camellia. Operations are due to begin in 2023.

“It’s a great honor for the Transdev-led Great River City Light Rail consortium to have been chosen to supply, operate and maintain the Parramatta Light Rail,” said Transdev executive vice president, international, Laurence Broseta. “As the current operator of the Inner West Light Rail, and operator of the upcoming CBD & South East line, still under construction, Transdev will be operating all Sydney-region light rail networks. It also consolidates our near 20-year trusted partnership with the New South Wales government and affirms our multi-modal positioning in delivering light rail, ferry, bus, coach and on-demand transport services for over 48 million customers in Sydney.”