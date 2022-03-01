Laing O’Rourke JV lands $2bn Sydney tunnel

Tunnel boring machine Katheen worked on an earlier section of Sydney's metro expansion

Sydney Metro has awarded the AU$2.16bn (£1.16bn) contract for the next stage of tunnelling, which involves the western tunnelling section between Sydney Olympic Park and Westmead.

The contract includes:

twin 9km tunnels from Sydney Olympic Park to Westmead;

a tunnel boring machine launch site at Rosehill, tunnelling toward Sydney Olympic Park and relaunched toward Westmead;

a services facility and crossover structure at Rosehill for fresh air ventilation and emergency egress;

tunnel portal and dive excavation at Clyde Services & Maintenance Facility;

earthworks, retaining structures, drainage and utilities corridor for the Clyde facility;

two spur tunnels connecting the dive structure to the main tunnel in at Clyde;

excavation and civil works for Parramatta and Westmead Stations; and

a segment manufacturing facility at Eastern Creek.

Completion of the contract is expected by the end of 2025.

It is second major tunnelling package awarded on mega project, with work already under way on the stretch between The Bays and Sydney Olympic Park under a contract awarded to Acciona Ferrovial Joint Venture last year. Major civil works have now started at The Bays, with tunnelling set to begin later this year towards Sydney Olympic Park.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk