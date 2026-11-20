Vertiq describes the systems as 'lifts in a box'. The self supporting lifts are designed to be installed in minutes and operational within days, compared to traditional installation methods that can take months.

On the first two jobs, five of the lifts will be installed at two stations, with three at Kings Langley and two at Wellington.

Fabrication of the lift modules takes place offsite, with 95% of the work done before delivery, leaving only a few cladding panels to be installed.

Installation takes two steps. First, the pit and foundation are installed, and then the modular lift is installed.