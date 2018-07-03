Laing O’Rourke lands Australian defence projects

Defence minister Marise Payne

Laing O’Rourke will be managing contractor for the projects, which are both at the Larrakeyah Defence Precinct the Northern Territory.

The first project, base redevelopment valued at AU$223m, will upgrade infrastructure, support on-base growth over the next 25 years and improve the working environment for personnel.

The second scheme, which is worth AU$272m, involve facilities to support naval operations in the north project. It will deliver a new outer wharf for use by the Royal Australian Navy’s ships and submarines.

“The project will enhance the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) capacity to conduct operations and exercises in the north of Australia, while providing fuel storage and refuelling capabilities to meet current and projected demands,” said defence minister Marise Payne.

Construction works are scheduled to begin late this year for completion by mid-2023. A Local Industry Capability Plan aims to maximise opportunities for small to medium local businesses in the Northern Territory to compete for and win subcontract work on the projects.