Laing O'Rourke makes start on Oxford Biochemistry Building completion

Laing O’Rourke completed the £59m first phase of construction of the Biochemistry Building in 2008. The next phase, the completion, marks a near 20-year continuous collaboration between the contractor and the University of Oxford.

To minimise the risks of working a live teaching site, Laing O’Rourke will precast the concrete structures off-site and prefabricate MEP vertical risers and horizontal distribution service modules and plant rooms.

Head of UK Building Liam Cummins said: “The project is in total alignment with our 2025 mission to be the recognised leader of innovation and excellence in the construction industry and we look forward to bringing our sector expertise to work once again with The University of Oxford.”

Enabling construction works started in October 2018 and main construction in November. Piling was completed in February and capping beam works is also mostly finished.

The whole project is due to be completed by December 2020. Contract value was not disclosed.