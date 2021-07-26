Laing O’Rourke moves on site for new stadium

Everton FC takes legal possession of the stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock in the north of Liverpool today, 26th July 2021.

Contractors Laing O’Rourke is set to begin enabling works immediately for the 52,888-capacity stadium, which is designed by architect Dan Meis.

As well as providing a venue for football and other events,

Everton with one of the most iconic sporting arenas in the country, the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is expected to accelerate the £650m Liverpool Waters and Ten Streets developments and attract an estimated 1.4 million visitors to the city once completed.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said earlier this month: “Bramley-Moore is an area that has been crying out for investment for generations, so it’s fantastic to see that Everton are finally beginning construction on their new stadium. The new ground will be a transformative project for the whole area, attracting investment and creating thousands of jobs – as well as giving our region another world-class facility that will attract visitors from all over. Bramley-Moore has the potential to be a real catalyst for much-needed wider regeneration.”

