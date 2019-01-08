Laing O'Rourke secures refinancing

Ray O’Rourke

The refinancing of the UK business was agreed over the Christmas period and Laing O'Rourke is now going through final credit approval procedures with each lender organisation.

The company’s accounts for the year to 31st March 2018 are now more than three months late. They were supposed to be filed with Companies House by 30th September. Laing O’Rourke said that the accounts were now being finalised and would be filed “as soon as possible”.

Ray O’Rourke, founder and group chief executive, said: “I am delighted to be able to update our stakeholders on the progress of the refinancing exercise. These agreements reflect an enormous amount of work by the banks, sureties, advisors and our people.

“Having achieved this important milestone as we enter the new calendar year, I want to take the opportunity to thank our clients and supply chain partners for their support and patience."

He continued: “As noted in October last year, and well publicised across the sector since, financing and regulatory processes in UK construction are not simple for any business at present. The entire sector has been impacted. This remains an issue of critical national importance and concern for 2019.

“For its part – Laing O’Rourke will be driving new levels of productivity through innovation, offsite manufacturing, data analysis and modern procurement practices; initiatives we believe will lead the way to a more sustainable UK construction sector.

“We urge government and other bodies to support the modernisation and reform of the industry and the three million UK jobs it creates.

“Today’s announcement that financial heads of terms have been reached is a tribute to our loyal employees, without whom we could not have delivered the ground-breaking achievements of recent years.”