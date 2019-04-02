Laing O’Rourke shortlisted for early works on $15.8bn Australian road

Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews and minister for transport infrastructure Jacinta Allan announced that the two have been shortlisted for the AU$200m first works package on the major road scheme.

The package, which will start next year once planning approvals are in place, will deliver a range of power, water and other utility works to pave the way for major construction of the AU$15.8bn project.

The biggest road infrastructure project in Victoria’s history involves construction of a 6km tunnel under Banyule Flats and the Yarra River and the upgrading of the Eastern Freeway.

Bidders are being sought for the AU$7bn-AU$9bn package that will design the project and build the tunnels. Shortlisting will start soon, with a tender to be under way later this year.

The Victoria government also announced that the environment effects statement for the project will go on display this month, with community engagement sessions planned across Melbourne’s north-east and eastern suburbs.

Construction of the North East Link is due to start in 2020 for opening in 2027.