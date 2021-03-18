Laing O’Rourke signs £60m contract at Stanhope's White City

One Wood Crescent

One Wood Crescent is a 10-storey commercial development on plot D of the former BBC Television Centre in White City.

It is the fourth and final plot in Phase 1 of the redevelopment of the site that was acquired by Stanhope in 2012.

The building, which will include a basement and a mezzanine level, comprises of 13,000 sqm of Cat A fit-out offices, 500 sqm of retail space and 2,900 sqm of plant and front-of-house space.

Stanhope says that it has sought to “give the location a new lease of life with a creative mix of uses… while also protecting the building’s heritage and original function as the home of British broadcasting”.

Construction director Tony Wall said: “We are delighted to have Laing O’Rourke as our delivery partner for the One Wood Crescent project at Television Centre. Their innovation and expertise in modern methods of construction (MMC), using products manufactured in their UK factories, brings surety to the project’s delivery and will play a key part in meeting the 2023 completion date.”

Some 70% of the contract cost will be completed by Laing O’Rourke’s in-house trading businesses, and the build will rely heavily on the company’s DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly) approach. Components, including twin wall, columns, stairs, facades and MEP plant, will be manufactured off site before being assembled on site in White City. This means that fit-out can take place just two floors below the floor slabs as construction progresses upwards.

Céire O’Rourke, director of Laing O’Rourke Construction, said: “We are delighted to have exchanged contracts with Stanhope and excited to be starting on site this month. Our engineers and construction workforce will now apply the power of their experience to deliver a stunning building and state-of-the-art work space for people. White City is an iconic London location and we are proud to be contributing to Stanhope’s redevelopment of it – which is creating a vibrant community in the area.”

Architect for the plot D development is Morris & Co, with Arup as structural engineering and building services consultant, Ramboll as façade engineer and Deloitte as cost consultant.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk