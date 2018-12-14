Laing O’Rourke signs contract for Australian shipyard

The signing for the took place yesterday at the sod turning event for the Osborne North Development project, which is set to create hundreds of construction jobs. Laing O'Rourke Australia chairman Jim Sloman joined minister for defence Christopher Pyne to sign the contract.

Sloman confirmed that Laing O’Rourke is committed to engaging with local businesses and providing them with every opportunity to benefit from the significant project. “Our team has a strong focus on local industry participation and ensuring lasting and tangible benefits to local jobs, skills and the economy,” he said.

Pyne said: “An Australian continuous naval shipbuilding capability will see the creation of thousands of jobs across Australia over coming years, hundreds of which are construction and infrastructure roles based at the Osborne Naval Shipyard. Overseen by managing contractor Laing O’Rourke Australia Construction, these jobs will see the construction, refurbishment and modernisation of purpose-built facilities specifically designed to enable the most effective build of Australia’s future submarine fleet. The design and construction activities for the new Submarine Construction Yard will be incredibly important and complex.”

Minister for finance and the public service Mathias Cormann said that the government’s decisions to establish Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) and purchase land and facilities from the South Australian government in 2017 have enabled work to progress rapidly.