Laing O’Rourke signs deal for cloud technology

Laing O'Rourke Australia will use cloud software from Nutanix

The Enterprise Cloud OS software is being introduced to run Laing O’Rourke’s core applications in line with the construction firm’s digital strategy and its focus on technology development.

Recently, Laing O’Rourke developed a prototype camera that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect if workers are wearing protective clothing in hazardous areas. Other technology initiatives include using big data to test the hardening of newly-laid road surfaces. “We believe in the benefits of building twice, once digitally and once in the real world, and Nutanix helps us to achieve this,” said Laing O’Rourke Australia head of IT infrastructure and operations James Fields.

The enterprise cloud environment is being rolled out by Nutanix and partner MOQdigital and hosted in data centres in Sydney and Brisbane. Laing O’Rourke said that it chose Nutanix to maximise resources and because it offered an overall better return on investment than other options, as well as simplicity and improved security.

“Laing O’Rourke has shown the rest of the industry that the status quo is not an option.” said Nutanix regional vice president Neville Vincent. “As the construction industry in Australia continues to transform, cloud technologies will become vital to securing a long-term profitable, productive and sustainable future. The future (continued) success of Australia’s construction industry will rely upon using the simplest, most effective and most flexible solutions out there – and they all emanate in the cloud.”