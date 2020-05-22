Laing O'Rourke signs for £160m Salford tower block

The 173-metre tower, designed by OMI Architects, will be Salford's tallest building

The two companies have signed a pre-construction services agreement while they negotiate details of the £160m project.

The scheme, called One Heritage Tower, will comprise 545 apartments, secured underground car parking, a residents’ library and gym, as well as ground floor commercial space and extensive public realm, to include a new riverside walkway. The project design team has also been instructed to progress to RIBA Stage 4 design.

Work is expected to start on site this summer with targeted completion in 2024.

Much of the tower’s componentry will be prefabricated off-site by Laing O’Rourke.

Laing O’Rourke director Ceire O’Rourke said: “The project will maximise the use of digital engineering and off-site manufacture using a kit of parts from our factory in the east midlands. There is much work ahead, but we’re excited to have the opportunity to deliver this stunning project.”

One Heritage director Jason Upton said: “We have undergone a rigorous assessment process to reach this stage and it’s a credit to the development and project management teams for getting us to this key milestone. This is a flagship scheme for the north west and it’s fitting that we’re working with a globally-recognised contractor.

“Laing O’Rourke have responded energetically to the challenge and demonstrated their appetite for working alongside us. I look forward to continuing the fantastic momentum on this project.”

Principal consultants on the project are OMI Architects, Box Clever Consulting (project management), Crookes Walker Consulting (building services), DP Squared (structural engineering), BB7 (fire engineering), Gardiner & Theobold (quantity surveying) and GIA (wind and rights to light).

