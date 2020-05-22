Laing O’Rourke team wins $300m Australian rail contract

A similar contract has been awarded to John Holland and Jacobs.

The work for the New South Wales (NSW) government involves modernising and upgrading infrastructure on the rail network and will create 550 new jobs.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the scheme will deliver essential upgrades to rail infrastructure including stabling yards, signalling, track, station platforms and power supply at key locations between Central, the T8 Airport Line tunnel and the South Coast.. The Next Rail partnership comprising John Holland and Jacobs will deliver all projects from Central to Hurstville, while the Transport for Tomorrow partnership comprising Laing O’Rourke and KBR will deliver all projects between Mortdale and Kiama.

“We’re cracking on with major infrastructure projects like this one to ensure we support jobs, communities and the economy at this critical time,” he said. “Today’s announcement means we are keeping people in work and creating about 350 direct new jobs and around 200 indirect jobs located either in Sydney or on the South Coast.”

The jobs will cover a range of disciplines including engineers, rail construction workers, security guards, truck drivers, electricians, plumbers, labourers, concrete workers and apprentices.

The two packages of infrastructure upgrades form part of the NSW government’s AU$4.3 billion More Trains, More Services programme.

Construction for the upgrades will begin in the middle of this year for completion in advance of service improvements that are planned for late 2022.

