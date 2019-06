The level crossing is closed for 35% of the morning peak, creating a major bottleneck. Its removal will help to improve safety and reduce congestion for thousands of people travelling to the Monash Freeway and CityLink via Toorak Road, Glenferrie Road and Tooronga Road.

The same team has already carried out other projects to remove level crossings.

Early works and site set-up will start in coming weeks, with the level crossing removal to be completed by 2021.