Laing O’Rourke teams up with robot group

The partnership will explore how construction can best exploit emerging robotic technologies, perhaps to improve safety or productivity, or tackle labour shortages.

Georgina North, head of technology and innovation at Laing O’Rourke, said the partnership would help identify opportunities for the integration of robotics-related technologies into the business, as a catalyst for adoption by the wider construction sector.

“Laing O’Rourke’s mission is to be the recognised leader for innovation and excellence in the construction sector,” she said. “We want to be at the forefront of designing, testing and integrating robotics and adjacent technologies into our projects.”

Laing O’Rourke previously supported Robotics Australia Group through the development of both its 2018 and 2022 Robotics Roadmaps for Australia. This new partnership is an extension of that relationship.

Robotics Australia Group chair Sue Keay said: “Australian robotics is at the precipice of exponential growth, in line with global trends in robotics. It is imperative that leading global corporations like Laing O’Rourke play an active role in testing and scaling robotics and related technologies. We have a range of activities and events planned to help connect emerging technology companies with established businesses.

“This partnership demonstrates Laing O’Rourke’s commitment to being a technology leader within their sector. Ultimately, collaboration is the key to unlocking the sector’s potential.”

